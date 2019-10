CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are on Granby Road where a man is allegedly barricading himself inside his apartment and throwing things outside his window.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk referred to the ongoing incident as a “crisis situation,” and told 22News “negotiators are trying to talk him out to resolve this peacefully.”

Chicopee police have been at the apartment complex on Granby Road for several hours.

22News will update this story once more information becomes available.