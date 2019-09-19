Chicopee Police called to possible barricaded individual on Grattan St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have been called to the Grattan Street area of Chicopee after reports of a possible barricaded individual Wednesday night. 

Chicopee Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wilk said police officers and members of the Special Response Team were called to 1200 Grattan Street around 9:24 p.m. Wilk said a call came in as a person possibly with a firearm. 

Police are advising drivers to avoid Grattan Street while officers secure the scene and investigate the situation. 

A photo sent to our newsroom just after 10:15 p.m. shows at least six Chicopee Police cruisers surrounding the Grattan St. home.

