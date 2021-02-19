Chicopee Police Chief announces retirement after 34 years

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb announced Friday morning that he will be retiring from the Chicopee Police Department after 34 years.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Chief Jebb will be taking a medical leave from the department on March 26 pending his retirement. He is retiring to spend more time with his family and continue his medical recovery.

Chief Jebb has been recovering from open-heart surgery that he had on March 14, 2020. On March 12, Chief Jebb was admitted to Wing Memorial Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, and discomfort in his chest. As a result of his tests, he was taken to Baystate Medical Center on March 14.

Chicopee police said Jebb underwent an 8-hour open-heart surgery where doctors replaced his aortic valve, removed an aortic aneurysm, and conducted bypass surgery on the main artery to his heart.

Deputy Chief Lonny Dakin will assume command of the department.

Chief Jebb was appointed a police patrol officer in October 1987. Four years later, he was on military leave from the department during operation desert storm serving his country in the United States Airforce. He returned and was promoted to Sergeant in 1994, Lieutenant in 1996, Captain in 2003, Deputy Chief in 2009, and permanent Chief in 2014.

According to Chicopee police, during his 34 years, Chief Jebb served with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force as well as the department’s narcotic’s bureau. He served as the Commanding Officer of the Detective Bureau as well as the Patrol Division. He was also Commander of the Special Response Team, Internal Affairs Officer, as well as Liaison to Westover Air Base and Westover Job Corps.