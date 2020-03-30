Chicopee Police Chief in recovery after open heart surgery

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb is recovering after undergoing open-heart surgery on March 14.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, on March 12, Chief Jebb was admitted to Wing Memorial Hospital after experiencing shortness of breath, and discomfort in his chest. As a result of his testings, he was taken to Baystate Medical Center on March 14.

Wilk said Chief Jebb underwent an 8-hour open-heart surgery where doctors replaced his aortic valve, removed an aortic aneurysm, and conducted bypass surgery on the main artery to his heart. During the following day, he was able to Facetime family members due to the recent visitation policy in place.

Chief Jebb will remain home until he is healed and is not allowed to have any visitors due to the coronavirus. He looks forward to returning to his job and leading his department in providing the best public safety.

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Lonny Dakin is in charge of day to day operations of the Chicopee Police Department.