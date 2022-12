CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department cleared a crash near an offramp from I-391 Monday morning.

This accident happened on Chicopee Street near Exit 3 offramp from 391 northbound. There’s no official word on injuries, but 22News could see one person being wheeled onto a stretcher around 5:00 A.M.

22News has contacted Chicopee Police for additional information, and we will bring you updates as they become available.