CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department will be out in front of Walmart collecting toys for kids in need on Saturday as part of their Stuff-A-Cruiser event.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, they will be collecting toys until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday out in front of the Walmart on Memorial Drive.

Some of the toys that they are looking for are legos, board games, Barbies, stuffed animals, cars, firetrucks, and any other toys you wish to donate. The department will also be accepting gift cards for teenagers.

The annual 22News Toys for Tots campaign will begin on Monday, giving you another chance to make a difference in the lives of local children. This year, Toys for Tots is asking for donations in honor of Sy Becker, who was a champion of this event. Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee between November 27th through December 11th.