Chicopee Police conducting investigation on Chestnut Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several police officers are in the Chestnut Street neighborhood of Chicopee Friday night investigating an incident.

No details have been provided by the Chicopee Police Department as of late Friday night, but a 22News crew in the area reported at least four police cruisers and over six officers on Chestnut Street near School Street.

A vehicle was also being towed away while our news crew was on site.

Police have blocked the area with yellow caution tape. Shell casings and evidence markers could also be seen on the ground as they investigate what went on in the area.

22News has reached out to the Chicopee Police Department for more information.

We’ll bring you an update when we learn more.