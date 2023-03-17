CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department received dozens of messages from residents and businesses wanting to help Officer Mark Wilkes after he suffered a serious medical event on Sunday.

The department has created an account at the Polish National Credit Union in Officer Wilkes’ name for anyone interested in donating to support him. Wilkes suffered a serious medical event after returning home Sunday from the Battle of the Badges hockey game.

Donations can be made in the form of cash or check. Checks can be written to Chicopee Police Association with Mark Wilkes name in the memo. You can also make a donation through Venmo to “@CPD-Association.”

The Chicopee Police Department will also be selling window decals at their Traffic Bureau department. The decals cost $5.00 each and can be picked up from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne told 22News that Shrek is featured on the decal because “when the movie came out all the little kids in his patrol area called him that because he is a big guy and was always happy with the kids. He embraced the name and has been called that ever since.”

Credit: Chicopee Police Department

“Officer Wilkes’s family, along with the Chicopee Police Department would like to thank the community for all of their support. We have received numerous calls and messages offering assistance to the family and it is greatly appreciated,” said the Chicopee Police.

The department says Wilkes is continuing to show progress and is fighting every day to recover.