Chicopee Police Department Chief William Jebb retires after 34 years

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb said his final goodbyes to the men and women of the department Friday to begin his extended medical leave.

Chief Jebb was joined by Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi at the police headquarters to honor and celebrate his last day on the job as well as reflect on the many changes Jebb has brought to the department during his 34 years there.

The men and women of the Chicopee Police Department would like to extend their gratitude to Chief Jebb for not only his leadership throughout the years but all of the advancements he created within the department. Chicopee Police Department

Chief Jebb joined the Chicopee Police Department as a patrol officer back in October of 1987. He left that role to serve in Operation Desert Storm and was promoted to sergeant after he returned in 1994.

He rose up the ranks two years later to become lieutenant, and then captain in 2003. In 2009, the then-police captain became deputy chief until he was officially appointed as police chief in 2014.

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

Among his many accomplishments during his leadership at the department includes renovations at the police headquarters, the establishment of the Field Officer Training program, the development of a strong Community Outreach program, the C3 Community Policing Unit, and the creation of a Citizen and Youth Police Academy.