Chicopee Police Department hold outdoor resource fair

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department used a socially distanced, outdoor fair- atmosphere to highlight several community resources.

The C-3 unit held this resource fair at The Commons on Park Street Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from a number of different organizations connected with residents and provided them with informational packets.

This included: Commonwealth Care Alliance, Veterans Services, Valley Opportunity Council, and BHN. Chicopee Police told 22News this fair was very important for people to know all options available to them.

Sgt. Thomas Gazda told 22News, “A lot of information that’s out there is unavailable for people. They aren’t aware of what they qualify for or what kind of outreach work is available for them whether it’s a substance abuse matter and elderly issue. I think a lot of people aren’t able to fund the information they need and this is a way to get it out to people.”

Chicopee Police’s C-3 unit staffs substation in Chicopee and patrols that area.