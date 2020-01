CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department has opened up its new C3 Substation!

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers will be working out of the building located on 35 Center Street from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wilk said there will be weekly meetings with the community and business leaders within the new substation. The police department’s Citizen Academy Graduate and Volunteers will also be working in the new substation.