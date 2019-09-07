Chicopee Police Department to receive armored truck

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police will soon have an armored response counter-attack truck.

At the mayors’ request, the city council allocated $175,000 to purchase a used Lenco Bearcat.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, if police had this vehicle back in April of 2012, officers could have arrested the shooter who wounded a state police officer more quickly, as well as rescue the wounded officer.

“With this type of vehicle, it’s much safer for our officers, for the person we’re going to rescue. We really want people to know this is something that can be used to save your life,” said Wilk.

Chicopee Police will receive the armored transport Bearcat within 90 days. In the meantime, they’ll use an armored transport vehicle borrowed from the Pittsfield Police Department.