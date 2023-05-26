CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With temperatures expected to be in the 80s this weekend, you might be hoping to take advantage of it, with some outdoor activities, like a bike ride.

May is also National Bike Safety Month and the Chicopee Police Department will be holding their annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday for the city’s youngest cyclists. The event at Williams Park will feature bike registration, helmet fittings, bike safety inspections and obstacle courses for kids 13 and under.

The Bike Rodeo runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 850 Burnett Road in Chicopee on Saturday May, 27th.