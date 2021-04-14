Chicopee Police find body in Connecticut River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department Underwater Response Team found a body in the Connecticut River.

According to police, the body was found around 11:15 a.m. between the North End Bridge and Memorial Bridge. Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene, including the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit.

The body was brought to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, however the identity has not yet been released.

22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available