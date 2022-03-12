CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of both the Chicopee Police and Fire Department came together Saturday for the “Battle of the Badges” hockey game.

Both departments couldn’t have been happier to be back at the Fitzpatrick Arena to raise funds for city of Chicopee. The teams are not only playing for bragging rights, but for a good cause.

The proceeds from Saturday night’s event will go towards the Chicopee Boys & Girls Club, as well a scholarship fund for students at both Chicopee High School and Chicopee Comprehensive High School.

Chicopee Police Officer Chris Galindo, who’s also President of the Battle of the Badges Charity, told 22News after a one year hiatus both departments were ready to get back on the ice and play for the city of Chicopee.

“Drive our goal of bringing the community in. Showing them a good time and having a good game,” said Officer Galindo. “Humanizing that badge both in the police and fire side, having that positive outlook towards us. An event that’s got great causes and hopefully we can entertain as best we can with our hockey skills. I don’t know if we can but we’ll try.”

Both departments said they were excited to be back on the ice and help invest in their community and its students.