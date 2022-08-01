CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community of Chicopee got to meet and interact with their local first responders Monday night during the city’s annual National Night Out.

The free event was held at Sarah Jane Sherman Park and included music, games, and fun activities. The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments as well as the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were there to meet with Chicopee residents and families. Organizers hope this event will allow people to connect with their neighborhood first responders.

Captain Holly Cote of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News, “Because of COVID, we lost a lot of ties that we had in the community. This year, we are hoping to bring those bond backs and really to show them that the police department are just regular people just like everybody else, and humanize the badge a little bit.”

More National Night Out events will be happening right here in western Massachusetts, including Springfield.