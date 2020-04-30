Chicopee police, firefighters show appreciation to health care workers in Springfield, Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police departments are showing their appreciation to western Massachusetts healthcare workers as they continue to be on the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Chicopee police officers and firefighters had a parade for healthcare staff at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

In a video posted on Facebook, you can see the officers and firefighters drive by with sirens on as the hospital staff stood by the Emergency Department entrance cheering them on. Over a dozen police cars drove around the healthcare facility.

The Chicopee first responders also thanked all workers at Baystate Health, Holyoke Hospital Emergency, Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke and Mercy Medical Center, for their dedication, compassion, caring and sacrifice during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“THANK YOU for being there for our family members, loved ones, friends, and everyone that needs your care during this medical crisis. You are more appreciated than you can ever know,” the Chicopee Police Department added in their Facebook post.

Video of parade: