Chicopee Police give heartwarming gift to 4-year old

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee Police officer made one little girl’s day after her “car” was stolen this weekend.

According to Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk, 4-year old Elsa reported her “car” stolen last week. Responding Officer Joe Chouinard did all he could to find the stolen vehicle, but unfortunately had no luck.

Officer Chouinard and Elsa’s mom couldn’t stand how sad little Elsa was about the theft, and bought her a brand new “car”! The officer even helped Elsa build it, and made sure she got accustomed to driving it.

Elsa was so thankful, she gave the officer a box of chocolates and a big hug to say thank you!

