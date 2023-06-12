CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The public is invited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Registry of Probate and Family Court satellite office.

On Tuesday, June 13th from 12 to 2 p.m. at Chicopee City Hall, the police ice cream truck will be giving out free ice cream, compliments of Hampden County Register of Probate Rosemary Sacccomani in celebration of the satellite offices anniversary.

The Registry of Probate and Family Court Satellite Office, located at Chicopee City Hall, is responsible for record-keeping and day-to-day operations for the Probate and Family Court, which deals with everything from estates to child custody to protective orders. This location has served an average of 10,000 phone calls and over 1,000 walk-ins since last May.

Register of Probate Rosemary Saccomani expressed her appreciation for the continued support from Chicopee City Hall and the community at large, stating, “The establishment of the first Hampden County Satellite Office here at Chicopee City Hall has been a tremendous success. My staff and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Hampden County more conveniently. This past year has allowed us to enhance our services, streamline processes, and provide personalized assistance to our visitors.”

Mayor John Vieau of Chicopee expressed his gratitude to Rosemary Saccomani for this satellite office, remarking, “We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Registry of Probate’s Satellite Office at Chicopee City Hall. The presence of this office has not only benefited our residents but has also contributed to the overall efficiency of our government services. We are proud to collaborate with Register Saccomani and her team, and we look forward to many more years of successful partnership.”