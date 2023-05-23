CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee police ice cream truck made a surprise visit to Sunshine Village in honor of the proceeds collected during Autism Awareness Month.

During Autism Awareness Month in April, the Chicopee Police Association sold Autism Acceptance patches for $10 each. Fifty percent of the proceeds collected were donated to Sunshine Village, a disability services and support organization in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Department

On Tuesday, the Chicopee police made a surprise visit to Sunshine Village on Litwin Lane to present a check totaling $385 and free ice cream.

The police thank the community for purchasing an Autism Awareness Patch, a total of 77 were sold. The remaining fifty percent of the proceeds will be used for community events by the Police Association.

According to Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne, the ice cream truck is new to the department and It will make its community debut during the ‘Bike Rodeo‘ event being held Saturday, May 27th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at Williams Park on 850 Burnett Road. The event is for kids 13 years old and young that include bicycle registration, helmet fitting, bike safety inspections, and an obstacle course.

The ice cream truck will make appearances on warm days at parks and playgrounds, including National Night Out and the field days at local schools.