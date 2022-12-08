CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police were called to Meadow Street due to a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Our 22News crew could see a bicycle and luggage in the middle of the road, which was closed off by police at the intersection of Meadow and Chicopee streets. A vehicle was seen heavily damaged in the front and with a broken windshield.

Several officers, firefighters, and paramedics were on Meadow Street assisting with the incident. It is unknown at this time how long Meadow Street will be closed. The Chicopee Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.