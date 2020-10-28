Chicopee Police investigating crash near South Hadley line, residents asked to avoid area

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents are being advised to avoid part of New Ludlow Road, near the South Hadley line following a motor vehicle crash Tuesday night. 

The Chicopee Police Department said residents should avoid the eastbound section of New Ludlow Road in the area of 603. No further details were provided. 

A 22News crew in the area of the crash before 9 p.m. could see an extinguished car and several police officers and fire officials in the area.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash. 

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you any new details when we learn more. 

