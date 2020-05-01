1  of  4
Chicopee Police investigating deadly shooting on Elmer Drive

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Elmer Drive section of the city Friday evening.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News dispatch received multiple calls for reports of shots fired at 17 Elmer Drive just before 6 p.m. Responding officers found a gunshot victim in the street and immediately administered first aide.

Wilk said the gunshot victim did not survive their injuries and died on site. Police have not arrested any suspect(s) at this time.

A photo sent into our newsroom via ReportIt shows several police cruisers and officers outside a building with yellow caution tape blocking a section off.

Chicopee police along with State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s Office are investigating the early Friday evening shooting.

22News will bring you the latest when more details develop.

