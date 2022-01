CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police blocked off a portion of East Street in Chicopee Monday night for an apparent investigation.

Several police cruisers and police tape could be seen on the road, as well as several officers walking around the area. It is currently unknown as to why the area is blocked off.

22News has contacted the Chicopee Police Department but have yet to receive any information on the incident. As soon as more information is available, it will be available on WWLP.com.