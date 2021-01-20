Chicopee Police investigating shots fired on Grattan Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Grattan Street in Chicopee Wednesday night.

According to Detective Danusia Liszka, spokeswoman for the Chicopee Police Department, no victims were found following the report of shots fired.

It occurred in the area of Grattan Street and Leary Avenue, she said.

The shots fired incident is currently being investigated by the police department’s Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (413) 594-1740.