Chicopee Police investigating shots fired on Woodlawn Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after several shots were fired on Woodlawn Street in Chicopee early Tuesday evening.

The Chicopee Police Department has not released any details about the shooting but a 22News crew in the area around 5 p.m., saw police cruisers in the area with least 12 police markers showing multiple shell casings in the street.

A section of Woodlawn Street was closed to traffic as police investigated the shooting.

It is unknown if anyone was hurt during the shooting or if police have arrested any suspect(s).

22News has reached out to the Chicopee Police Department for more details, we’ll let you know when we learn more.