CHICOPEE, Mass, (WWLP) – An investigation is underway in Chicopee following a stabbing incident on Peloquin Drive Friday evening.

The Chicopee Police Department said the incident occurred at 6:53 p.m. After 11 p.m., police were still advising residents to avoid the area while they continued their investigation.

No further details were immediately available. 22News will follow this and bring you the latest when we learn more.