CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department’s K9 units were at the Women of the Moose monthly meeting tonight.

The police dogs were at the Moose Lodge for a special demonstration as a way of community engagement. Chicopee Police were eager to show off some of the department’s crucial resources.

Lt. Holly Cote of Chicopee Police said, “If we can get out and show the residents what we have for resources they’ll be that more apt to call us and report crimes. We want to give back to our community and our residents, especially the kids.”

The K9s are trained in different things from narcotics to searching for someone with mental health issues or even searching for suspects. The Women of the Moose will be donating to the K9 program to continue to grow Chicopee’s resources.