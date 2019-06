CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have located an elderly man who was reported missing from the Fairview area since Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said 72-year-old Alan Perry was located Thursday night and he’s safe.

Perry was described as an “at-risk elderly person” who had been missing since 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Perry’s family reported him missing after he left home and did not return.

