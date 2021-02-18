Chicopee police locate missing teen who was last seen in November

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee have located a teen Thursday who was last seen in November.
According to police, 17-year-old Mildred Perez was located and has been returned home safely.
Perez was last seen on November 17, 2020 wearing a grey colored “Champion” hoodie, with dark blue jeans and grey/pink/blue colored sneakers. Police made verbal contact with Mildred back in November however, they have not been able to confirm her whereabouts at that time.
MISSING: Jessica Cruz Mendoza
The Chicopee police are searching for a missing teenager who ran away from home Wednesday. Sixteen year old Jessica Cruz Mendoza is believed to be with Darwin Hernandez-Trinidad.
Jessica last seen in the Chicopee area, if you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Chicopee Police Detective Unit at 413-594-1740.
MISSING: Aiden Blanchard
The Chicopee Police along with the Massachusetts State Police, and Environmental Police are searching from Aiden Blanchard, an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on February 5 at approximately 11:30 a.m. walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road.
If you have seen Aiden or have any information on his whereabouts, immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
MISSING: Anayisalis Silvera
Chicopee Police are asking the public to help locate 16-year-old Anayisalis Silvera. She is believed to be in Springfield.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
MISSING: Hayleigh Gonzalez
Chicopee Police are asking the public to help locate 14-year-old Hayleigh Gonzalez. She was last seen in Springfield, after she ran away on January 5.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.