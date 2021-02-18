Chicopee police locate missing teen who was last seen in November

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee have located a teen Thursday who was last seen in November.

According to police, 17-year-old Mildred Perez was located and has been returned home safely.

Perez was last seen on November 17, 2020 wearing a grey colored “Champion” hoodie, with dark blue jeans and grey/pink/blue colored sneakers. Police made verbal contact with Mildred back in November however, they have not been able to confirm her whereabouts at that time.

MISSING: Jessica Cruz Mendoza

The Chicopee police are searching for a missing teenager who ran away from home Wednesday. Sixteen year old Jessica Cruz Mendoza is believed to be with Darwin Hernandez-Trinidad.

Jessica Cruz Mendoza (Chicopee Police Department)

Jessica last seen in the Chicopee area, if you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Chicopee Police Detective Unit at 413-594-1740.

MISSING: Aiden Blanchard

The Chicopee Police along with the Massachusetts State Police, and Environmental Police are searching from Aiden Blanchard, an 11-year-old boy who was last seen on February 5 at approximately 11:30 a.m. walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road.

(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

If you have seen Aiden or have any information on his whereabouts, immediately call 911, Chicopee Police at 413-594-1639, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

MISSING: Anayisalis Silvera

Chicopee Police are asking the public to help locate 16-year-old Anayisalis Silvera. She is believed to be in Springfield.

Anayisalis Silvera (Chicopee Police Department)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

MISSING: Hayleigh Gonzalez

Chicopee Police are asking the public to help locate 14-year-old Hayleigh Gonzalez. She was last seen in Springfield, after she ran away on January 5.

Hayleigh Gonzalez (Chicopee Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.