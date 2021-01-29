Chicopee police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

Saray Ortiz (Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl missing since Tuesday.

The Chicopee Police Department says, 16-year-old Saray Ortiz was last seen Tuesday in the area of Chicopee Falls heading towards Springfield. She is described as 5’1 in height and about 110 pounds with black curly shoulder length hair and brown eyes wearing blue jeans and a black fleece coat.

If you have any information that may lead to Saray’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today