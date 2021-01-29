Chicopee police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl missing since Tuesday.

The Chicopee Police Department says, 16-year-old Saray Ortiz was last seen Tuesday in the area of Chicopee Falls heading towards Springfield. She is described as 5’1 in height and about 110 pounds with black curly shoulder length hair and brown eyes wearing blue jeans and a black fleece coat.

If you have any information that may lead to Saray’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.