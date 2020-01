CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, Ellah Chartier was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket, Northface backpack, and black Nike sneakers.

Ellah is described to have brown hair and black-framed glasses.

If you know of her whereabouts or have seen her, you are asked to call detectives at 413-594-1740.