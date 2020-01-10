Chicopee police looking for missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for the publics’ help in locating a man who has been missing since 5:00 a.m. Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 60-year-old Donald Dubreuil left his home on foot possibly wearing a blue sweatshirt and black gloves in the State Street area of Chicopee.

Wilk said Donald has some medical issues that are of concern and his family is worried for him.

Police believe he may be in the Willamansett area. If you see him, please contact police at 413-594-1700.