Chicopee Police looking for missing man

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing man who was last seen late at night in Chicopee Center on December 24.

The missing man has been identified as 28-year-old Francisco Roman, he drives a black 2010 Acura ZDX with Massachusetts Registration 1PPN96.

Francisco Roman is 5’8” 300 pounds and has brown hair in long braids, he is currently walking with crutches due to a broken right leg.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.