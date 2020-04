CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are looking for a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Michael Bergeron is 6’1″, 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was wearing blue jeans and a red ski jacket and may be driving a red 2020 Toyota with Massachusetts plate 996CP1. Wilk said there is a strong concern for his well being.

If you see Bergeron or his car you are asked to contact 413-594-1700.