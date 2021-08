CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police is looking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old boy who ran away.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Edwin Rosado was last seen Tuesday at around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Elcon Drive. Edwin is approximately 5’1″ with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing blue pants, a black Jordan backpack and blue / red Nike sneakers.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.