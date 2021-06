CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee police is looking for the public’s held in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, Lea Chaffe was last seen with her boyfriend and may be headed to the Manchester, Connecticut area.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.