CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 17-year-old Jonathan Carpenter ran away on December 29 and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and blue Nike sneakers.

Carpenter is described to be 5’8″ with short brown hair and a tattoo on his right hand.

If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to call detectives at 413-594-1740.