Chicopee police looking for runaway teen

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for a teen who ran away from her school on Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 16-year-old Ellah Chartier hasn’t been heard from since she ran away from school on Wednesday. She also ran away on December 30 but police safely located her on January 1.

Wilk said she was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a red shirt, and glasses. She is 5’3″, 148 pounds, has blue eyes, and dark brown hair.

If you’ve seen her or have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.

