Chicopee police looking for runaway teen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who ran away from home.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 15-year-old Jeziah Adorno ran away from home on Monday. She may possibly be in the area of Pearl Street in Springfield.

Jeziah is being described as 5’2″, 132 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black sweat pants and black UGG boots.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.