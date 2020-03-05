Chicopee Police looking for stolen motorcycles

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are trying to locate three motorcycles that were stolen from a trailer on Fuller Street in Chicopee on Tuesday.

The Chicopee Police Department said they were alerted of the motorcycles being stolen from the trailer and that the suspects used bolt cutters to enter a fenced area and the trailer.

Detectives have video camera footage of the motorcycles being stolen, they want the public to see the photos of the bikes below in case someone sees them or if they are being offered anywhere for sale.







If you see the motorcycles anymore, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740, and reference case number 1021.