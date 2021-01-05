Chicopee Police looking for two “runaway” teenage girls

Photos: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help in the search for two “runaway” teenage girls who were last seen in Chicopee Saturday evening. 

The Chicopee Police Department said 14-year-old Envy Thomas and 14-year-old Celeina Rodriguez were both last seen in the Chicopee Falls area around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021. 

Thomas is described as 5’1” and weighs about 131 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a “colorful shirt.” 

Police described Rodriguez as 5’2” and 115 pounds with brown eyes and brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and a white shirt with black lettering and pajama bottoms. 

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department’s non-emergency line at (413) 594-1700 or the Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740. 

Please reference case number 21CHI-20-OF. 

