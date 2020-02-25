Chicopee Police looking for woman reported missing

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a woman who was reported missing on Monday. 

According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, 55-year-old Diane Giguere was last seen in the Aldenville area. Her family reported her missing earlier in the day as they’re very concerned about her wellbeing. 

Giguere is identified as 5’6” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has curly, salt and pepper colored hair. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

If you have seen Giguere or have information on her whereabouts, please call Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740

