Chicopee police looking to identify alleged cigarette carton theft

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing two cartons of Newport Cigarettes.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the man walked into the Citgo Station on Montgomery Street on September 10 and asked the clerk for two cartons of cigarettes.

Wilk said once the clerk’s back was turned, the man grabbed the cigarettes from the counter and ran out of the store.

If you recognize the man or have any information, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.