CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify a man with cognitive issues.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, he was located in the area of Chicopee and Meadows Streets. He was wearing a green jacket, Green Lantern hat, black shoes and gray pants.

If you can identify him, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.