CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a woman who was last seen in late October.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 46-year-old Michelle was last seen on October 25, 2020.

Michelle is described as 5’5, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair.

If you know her whereabouts or have seen her, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department’s non-emergency line at (413) 594-1700 or the detective bureau at (413) 594-1740.