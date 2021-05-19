Chicopee police monitoring three bears seen in Preston Park

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are three bears in the area of Preston Park and in the Fairview section of Chicopee Wednesday afternoon.

Chicopee police and the Environmental police are aware of the bears and asking residents to remove food sources such as bird feeders and to secure trash to reduce them approaching your property. The public’s safety is the main focus for police and warning people not to approach them as they will leave on their own.

Photo sent to 22News from Sean

Photo sent to 22News from Sean

Photo sent to 22News from Sean

A 22News viewer sent photos and a video to 22News on Tuesday who caught the bears on camera behind Knights of Columbus on Memorial Drive.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the Westcomm Regional Dispatch does not need to know their location because one of the bears has a tracking device.