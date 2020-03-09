Chicopee Police need help identifying counterfeit bills suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Chicopee Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who allegedly attempted to pass counterfeit bills at a Walgreens in February.

According to police spokesperson Officer Wilk, on February 28th, the suspected man entered the Walgreens on St. James Avenue where he allegedly attempted to use fake bills.

photo courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

The suspect allegedly ran away in a silver car after the clerk recognized the fake bills before taking them.

photo courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

If you have any information on this person, contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740 and reference case 968.