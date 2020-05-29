1  of  2
Chicopee Police need public’s help in locating missing woman

Hampden County
Jessica Marcial (Chicopee Police Department)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee need your help locating a 35-year-old woman who left a residential home in the Aldenville section of the city at the end of April.

Chicopee Police Department said they have been looking for Jessica Marcial since April but have exhausted all leads and follow-ups. Jessica is described as 5’9″, 220 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She also has several tattoos and was last seen wearing a pink fluorescent top, a white sweater, and blue jeans.

If you know her or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740 and reference case number 1895.

