CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crashes involving pedestrians are becoming more and more common in western Massachusetts.

Chicopee Police Chief Patrick Major and Mayor John Vieau are holding a news conference on Friday about the increase in deadly crashes and reckless driving within Chicopee. They will be discussing plans to help reduce reckless driving.

There have been 11 people that died from 10 crashes in Chicopee this year, and back in 2021, there were 7 deadly crashes. Just in November, there were 148 crashes in Chicopee.

22News is live streaming the event beginning at 10:15 a.m. and will update this story as soon as additional information is released.